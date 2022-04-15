JONESBORO — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Center on Aging-Northeast in Jonesboro will hold its fourth annual Senior Expo on April 25 at Nettleton Baptist Church in Jonesboro.
Held in partnership with St. Bernards Medical Center, the expo will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the church’s parking lot, 7001 E. Johnson Ave.
Because of COVID-19 considerations, this year’s event will be a drive-thru. Attendees will remain in their vehicles, and the vendors will set up in parking spaces.
Seniors, their families and caregivers are invited to drive through to collect information and education about resources available to them in the region, obtain free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, get free health screenings and register to win door prizes.
The first 500 drive-thru participants may pick up a free boxed lunch from Trauma Hogs BBQ.
Dozens of vendors will present information about such services and organizations as banking services, medical equipment, estate and trust planning, financial and legal planning, Medicare planning, home health services, hospice care, senior health and community clinics, and skilled nursing facilities.
In the event of inclement weather, the expo will occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 26.
For more information, call 870-207-7598 or email aburgess@uams.edu.
