CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas has announced the names of those students graduating in December.
Zachary Singleton of Walnut Ridge graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy.
Area graduates receiving master’s degrees included Allyson Smith of Walnut Ridge with a Master of Arts in Teaching; Bethany Clark of Jonesboro with a Master of Business Administration; LaPorscha Hall of Jonesboro, Kimberly Nead of Pocahontas, Natalie Johns of Harrisburg, Octavis Mitchell of Trumann and Joy Wicker of Manila, all with a Master of Science; and Ashley Glover of Wynne with a Master of Science in Education.
Those earning bachelor’s degrees included Cadyn Qualls of Monette with a Bachelor of Arts; Skyler Hill of Wynne and Madigan-Taylor Chester of Pocahontas, both with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Kailey Simmons of Ash Flat with a Bachelor of General Studies; and Amanda Greene of Jonesboro with highest honors and Hunter Hayes of Bono, both with a Bachelor of Science.
