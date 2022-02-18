CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas held fall 2021 commencement on Dec. 10 and 11 in the Farris Center on campus.

Area students included in the ceremony listed by county were:

Craighead – Traci Brewington of Bono, Kendrix Bryant, Halle Gunter, Alexandria Lawson, John McCauley, James Rhodes and Mary Smith, all of Jonesboro, and Maddigan Carroll of Monette.

Greene – Lexie Blanton, Amanda Hinson and Serena Page, all of Paragould.

Mississippi – Crystal Dean and Alaina Lewis, both of Blytheville, Sabrina Blagg of Joiner and Rebecca Langston of Manila.

Sharp — Nicole Claxton of Ash Flat and Andrea Davis of Highland.

Randolph – Teddi Holt of Pocahontas.

Cross – AllisonWebb of Wynne.