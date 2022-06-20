CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas has announced the Presidential Scholars and dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify as Presidential Scholars. Eligibility on the dean’s list requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours.
Jonesboro students named as Presidential Scholars included Kyla Anderson, Abigail Cissell, Amanda Greene, Jagger Halk, Hunter Hayes, Jacob Speights and Sara Steimel.
Craighead County students outside of Jonesboro were Hallie Kennedy of Brookland and Carlie Wattigney of Monette.
Additional area students included Kylea Andrews of Horseshoe Bend; Halei Boyles, Drew McDonnough, Matthew Waymon and Anna Weisenbach, all of Pocahontas; Barrett Daves and Jack McGee, both of Cherry Valley; Megan Hill, Hayden Hirons and Lauren Reed, all of Wynne; JaNaya Hogan of Osceola; Thomas McFall of Leachville; Keirsten Sharpe of Paragould; and Ashton Webber of Ash Flat.
Jonesboro students included on the dean’s list were Molly Coleman, McKenzie Gibson, Shivani Patel, Noah Smith, MacKenzie Summerfield and Sydney Wildy.
Craighead County students outside of Jonesboro included Riley Dunham of Bono and Laney Eldridge and Sabrina Martin, both of Bay.
Additional area students were Rebecca Ballard and Dylan McCay, both of Wynne; Hailey Beliew of Marmaduke; Asya Benson, Shannon Langston and Andrew Weld, all of Blytheville; Tollie Cooper, Madison Holmes, Briance McBroom, Mattie Neighbors, Dean Prince and Katie Turner, all of Paragould; CarlieAnn Crabtree, Shannon Joplin and Anna Sheridan, all of Pocahontas; Sydney Dale of Fisher; Logan Green, Jordyn Lane, Katrina Tarno and James Young, all of Tuckerman; Kate Hale of Burdette; Michelle Hamilton of Maynard; Zane Holloway of Rector; Laura Hubler of Black Rock; Ricky Jones and Micah Lancaster, both of Manila; Madison King of Newport; Shianne Neal of Swifton; and Kilyah Stevenson and Brayden Walker, both of Osceola.
