CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas has announced the names of students included on the fall 2021 president’s and dean’s lists.

To qualify for the president’s list, a student must earn a 4.0 grade point average on a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate degree credit with no incomplete grades.

Area students included on the president’s list, by county are:

Craighead

Kyla Anderson, McKenzie Gibson, Amanda Greene, Jagger Halk, Shivani Patel, Alexis Smith, Jacob Speights and Sara Steimel, all of Jonesboro, and Carlie Wattigney of Monette.

Cross

Jack McGee of Cherry Valley and Megan Hill, Skyler Hill and Dylan McCay, all of Wynne.

Greene

Lexie Blanton, Mattalyn Gordon, Mattie Neighbors and Keirsten Sharpe, all of Paragould.

Jackson

Madison King of Newport.

Mississippi

Shannon Langston and Kaylee Miller, both of Blytheville, Micah Lancaster of Manila and JaNaya Hogan and Kilyah Stevenson, both of Osceola.

Randolph

Michelle Hamilton of Maynard and CarlieAnn Crabtree, MiKayla Glass, Jenna Kester, Drew McDonnough and Matthew Waymon, all of Pocahontas.

Sharp

Ashton Webber of Ash Fla.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn a 3.50 or higher GPA on a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate degree credit with no incomplete grades.

Area students listed by county included:

Craighead

Laney Eldridge and Sabrina Martin, both of Bay, Riley Dunham of Bono and Andrew Brown, Kendrix Bryant, Halle Gunter, Francisco Martinez, Mary Smith, MacKenzie Summerfield, Gage Treat and Sydney Wildy, all of Jonesboro.

Cross

Barrett Daves of Cherry Valley and Amber Austen, Hayden Hirons and Lauren Reed, all of Wynne.

Greene

Katelyn Baldridge, Hadleigh Bynum, Madison Holmes, Erica Hurst, Briance McBroom and Sydney Nelson, all of Paragould.

Jackson

Claire Dilday, Logan Green, Jordyn Lane and Katrina Tarno, all of Tuckerman.

Lawrence

Laura Hubler of Black Rock and Erin Smith of Imboden.

Mississippi

Andrew Weld of Blytheville, Kate Hale of Burdette, Z’kiah Kuykendall of Gosnell, Thomas McFall of Leachville, Ricky Jones of Manila and Laila Johnson of Osceola.

Poinsett

Sydney Dale of Fisher and Maci England of Trumann.

Randolph

Halei Boyles, Lillian Courtney, Emily Johnson, Kate Johnson and Anna Weisenbach, all of Pocahontas.

Sharp

Kylea Andrews of Horseshoe Bend and Brooke Randall of Ash Flat.