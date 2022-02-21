CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas has announced the names of students included on the fall 2021 president’s and dean’s lists.
To qualify for the president’s list, a student must earn a 4.0 grade point average on a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate degree credit with no incomplete grades.
Area students included on the president’s list, by county are:
Craighead
Kyla Anderson, McKenzie Gibson, Amanda Greene, Jagger Halk, Shivani Patel, Alexis Smith, Jacob Speights and Sara Steimel, all of Jonesboro, and Carlie Wattigney of Monette.
Cross
Jack McGee of Cherry Valley and Megan Hill, Skyler Hill and Dylan McCay, all of Wynne.
Greene
Lexie Blanton, Mattalyn Gordon, Mattie Neighbors and Keirsten Sharpe, all of Paragould.
Jackson
Madison King of Newport.
Mississippi
Shannon Langston and Kaylee Miller, both of Blytheville, Micah Lancaster of Manila and JaNaya Hogan and Kilyah Stevenson, both of Osceola.
Randolph
Michelle Hamilton of Maynard and CarlieAnn Crabtree, MiKayla Glass, Jenna Kester, Drew McDonnough and Matthew Waymon, all of Pocahontas.
Sharp
Ashton Webber of Ash Fla.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn a 3.50 or higher GPA on a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate degree credit with no incomplete grades.
Area students listed by county included:
Craighead
Laney Eldridge and Sabrina Martin, both of Bay, Riley Dunham of Bono and Andrew Brown, Kendrix Bryant, Halle Gunter, Francisco Martinez, Mary Smith, MacKenzie Summerfield, Gage Treat and Sydney Wildy, all of Jonesboro.
Cross
Barrett Daves of Cherry Valley and Amber Austen, Hayden Hirons and Lauren Reed, all of Wynne.
Greene
Katelyn Baldridge, Hadleigh Bynum, Madison Holmes, Erica Hurst, Briance McBroom and Sydney Nelson, all of Paragould.
Jackson
Claire Dilday, Logan Green, Jordyn Lane and Katrina Tarno, all of Tuckerman.
Lawrence
Laura Hubler of Black Rock and Erin Smith of Imboden.
Mississippi
Andrew Weld of Blytheville, Kate Hale of Burdette, Z’kiah Kuykendall of Gosnell, Thomas McFall of Leachville, Ricky Jones of Manila and Laila Johnson of Osceola.
Poinsett
Sydney Dale of Fisher and Maci England of Trumann.
Randolph
Halei Boyles, Lillian Courtney, Emily Johnson, Kate Johnson and Anna Weisenbach, all of Pocahontas.
Sharp
Kylea Andrews of Horseshoe Bend and Brooke Randall of Ash Flat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.