CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas has announced the names of spring 2023 presidential scholars.
Area students included on the list were:
Craighead County – Hannah Hayes of Bono, Hallie Kennedy of Brookland, Austin Arford, Laney Eldridge, Jagger Halk, Jacob Speights and MacKenzie Summerfield, all of Jonesboro, and Carlie Wattigney of Monette.
Cross County – Jack McGee of Cherry Valley and Colton Chapman, Megan Hill and Lauren Reed, all of Wynne.
Greene County – Tollie Cooper, Briance McBroom and Keirsten Sharpe, all of Paragould.
Jackson County – Jordyn Lane of Tuckerman.
Mississippi County – Carly Ritchey of Blytheville and JaNaya Hogan, Heavenly Hopper and Kilyah Stevenson, all of Osceola.
Poinsett County – Sydney Dale and Madelyn Kemp, both of Fisher.
Randolph County – Kaylee Hoffman and Laura Hubler, both of Black Rock, Michelle Hamilton of Maynard and Kimberly Archer, Allison Brown, Emily Johnson and Matthew Waymon, all of Pocahontas.
Sharp County – Ashton Webber of Ash Flat.
Area students named to the dean’s list were:
Clay County – Micha Harrell of Piggott and Zane Holloway of Rector.
Craighead County – Madalyn Gathright of Black Oak, Kyla Anderson, Andrew Brown, Jaden Fleeks, Christopher George, Asashia Oliver and Sydney Wildy, all of Jonesboro, and Rachel McKuin of Monette.
Cross County – Barrett Daves of Cherry Valley and Hayden Hirons and Hogan Marsh, both of Wynne.
Greene County – Madison Holmes, Erica Hurst, Taylor Runsick and Sarah Stacks, all of Paragould.
Jackson County – Calee Goble and Logan Green, both of Tuckerman.
Lawrence County – Jordan Montgomery of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi County – Jatavia Tyler and Andrew Weld, both of Blytheville, Kate Hale of Burdette, Anthony Harris of Keiser, Thomas McFall of Leachville and Emily Brizendine and Caroline Hovis, both of Manila.
Poinsett County – London White of Trumann and Corey Green of Weiner.
Randolph County – Anna Weisenbach of Pocahontas.
Sharp County – Michael Bruner of Highland.
