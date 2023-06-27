CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Honors College in Conway has selected 75 incoming first-year students as its newest class of Norbert O. Schedler Honors College Scholars and 39 incoming first-year students for its University Scholars Program.
Schedler Honors College Scholars and University Scholars have an average high school GPA above 4.0 and an average ACT score of 30.
Acceptance into either program comes with access to supplemental scholarship funding for every student, access to a living/learning community in Jefferson W. Farris Honors Hall and participation in a unique interdisciplinary curriculum.
Students in the Schedler Honors College average approximately 1,000 cumulative hours of community service annually and receive funding support for study abroad and internships.
Students in the University Scholars Program participate in a unique curriculum that allows them to delve more deeply into courses and focuses on the individual growth and transformation of each student while preparing them to be leaders in their chosen fields. Scholars receive leadership training and undergraduate research support, with the goal of developing them as socially responsible leaders within their profession and community.
Area members of the Schedler Honors College are Connor Dow, Lucas Miles and Kira Rich, all of Jonesboro, Cade Grisham of Imboden, Chloe Clark of Paragould and Mya Britman of Blytheville.
Those in the University Scholars program include Zoe Carpenter of Paragould, Ethan Tritch of Marmaduke, Madison Bressler of Manila and Danii Phillips of Pocahontas.
