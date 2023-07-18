CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas held spring commencement on May 5 and 6 in the Farris Center on campus.
CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas held spring commencement on May 5 and 6 in the Farris Center on campus.
Area students who earned degrees or certificates and honors are listed by city.
Jonesboro – Noah Smith with a Bachelor of Business Administration in management; Kaleb Bearce with a Bachelor of Science in anthropology; Shivani Patel with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science; and Dorothy Mason with a Master of Arts in Teaching.
Brookland – Hallie Kennedy with high honors with a Bachelor of Science in Education in special education.
Lake City – Thomas DePriest with a Master of Business Administration.
Paragould – Katelyn Baldridge Undergraduate Scholar with honors with a Bachelor of Arts in history; Andrea Rutledge with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general business; Tollie Cooper with a Bachelor of Music Education; Mandi Hopkins with a Graduate Certificate in online teaching/learning; Melissa Miller with a Master of Arts in Teaching; Madison Shelton with a Master of Science in library media/ info technology; and Winona Lovell with a Master of Science in school counseling.
Marmaduke – Hailey Beliew with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
Black Rock – Laura Hubler with honors with a Bachelor of General Studies.
Pocahontas – Matthew Waymon with highest honors with a Bachelor of Music Education; Shannon Joplin with a Bachelor of Science in addiction studies; and Cryztiane Hicks with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Blytheville – Jamaurion Wilkerson with a Bachelor of Science in criminology.
Leachville – Taylor Cole with a Bachelor of Science in family and consumer science.
Osceola – Kilyah Stevenson with high honors with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Madeline Portier with a Master of Science in library media/ info technology.
Joiner – Sabrina Blagg with a Graduate Certificate in special education K-12.
Manila – Krystal Parker with a Master of Arts in Teaching and Donna Percifull with a Master of Science in library media/ info technology.
Walnut Ridge – Baylee Burris with a Master of Science in athletic training.
Tyronza – Rachel Routon with a Master of Science in library media/ info technology.
Fisher – Madelyn Kemp with a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Cherry Valley – Barrett Daves, Undergraduate Scholar with high honors with a Bachelor of Science in biology.
Wynne – Katie Miller with a Master of Arts in Teaching.
Tuckerman – Jordyn Lane with highest honors with a Bachelor of Science in biology.
Horseshoe Bend – Kylea Andrews with high honors with a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
