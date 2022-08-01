CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas held spring commencement on May 6-7 in the Farris Center.

Jonesboro students graduating included Shanon Brantley, with a Doctor of Philosophy; Francisco Martinez, with honors, with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Carolyn Whiteside-Kendall, with a Bachelor of General Studies; Kylynne Durden and Denicia Sloan, both with a Bachelor of Science; Abigail Cissell, with high honors, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Christina Barrentine and Robin Baxter, both with a Graduate Certificate.

Tags