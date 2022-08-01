CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas held spring commencement on May 6-7 in the Farris Center.
Jonesboro students graduating included Shanon Brantley, with a Doctor of Philosophy; Francisco Martinez, with honors, with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Carolyn Whiteside-Kendall, with a Bachelor of General Studies; Kylynne Durden and Denicia Sloan, both with a Bachelor of Science; Abigail Cissell, with high honors, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Christina Barrentine and Robin Baxter, both with a Graduate Certificate.
Also from Craighead County, Dylan McLeod of Bono graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration.
Greene County students graduating included Megan Hensley, with a Master of Science and Misty Dunavan, with a Master of Science in Education, both of Paragould; and Joshua Carey of Marmaduke and Mattalyn Gordon, with high honors, Hadleigh Bynum, with honors/undergraduate scholar, and Trevor Gatewood, with honors, all of Paragould, all with Bachelor of Science degrees.
Randolph County graduates included Halei Boyles, with honors, and Ethan Gilbee, both with a Bachelor of Arts; Lillian Courtney, with honors with a Bachelor of Business Administration; CarlieAnn Crabtree, with honors with a Bachelor of Science; Drew McDonnough, with highest honors with a Bachelor of Science in Education; and Anna Sheridan, with high honors with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, all from Pocahontas.
Those from Mississippi County graduating were LaToria Aldridge and Elizabeth King, both of Blytheville, both with a Master of Science degree; Bryndon Dunn of Gosnell, with honors with a Bachelor of Music; Kaylee Miller, with highest honors, and Megan Jenkins, both of Blytheville, Z’kiah Kuykendall of Gosnell, with high honors, and Micah Lancaster of Manila, with high honors, all with Bachelor of Science degrees; and Amanda McFall of Leachville, with an Educational Specialist degree.
Additional area graduates were Jacquelynn Beal of Walnut Ridge, with a Master of Arts in Teaching; Emily Freer of Black Rock, with a Master of Science; Matthew Fort of Walnut Ridge, with high honors with a Bachelor of Arts; Shianne Elizabeth Neal of Swifton and Spencer Wiles of Highland, both with Bachelor of Business Administration degrees; Logan Jessup of Wynne, with a Bachelor of Science in Education; and Rachele Emberton of Wynne with a Graduate Certificate.
