CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas has announced the students named as spring 2021 Presidential Scholars or to the spring 2021 dean’s list.
To qualify as a presidential scholar, a student must earn a 4.0 grade point average on a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate degree credit with no incomplete grades.
Local students named as presidential scholars listed by county are:
Craighead: Brittnee Carson of Bono, Amanda Greene, Hunter Hayes, Isaac La Ferney and Alexis Smith, all of Jonesboro, and Conner McCord and Carlie Wattigney, both of Monette.
Cross: Jack McGee of Cherry Valley and Megan Hill, Hayden Hirons and Dalton Yates, all of Wynne.
Greene: Serena Page of Marmaduke and Mattalyn Gordon, Mattie Neighbors, Dean Prince and Preslee Sharpe, all of Paragould.
Jackson: Jordyn Lane of Tuckerman.
Mississippi: McKenzie Kelley and Kaylee Miller, both of Blytheville, Micah Lancaster of Manila and JaNaya Hogan and Kilyah Stevenson, both of Osceola.
Poinsett: Octavis Mitchell and Darrby Richardson, both of Trumann, and Kennedy Neely of Weiner.
Randolph: Cryztiane Hicks, Emily Kester, Jenna Kester, MiKayla Kirk, Drew McDonnough, Trevor Overbay and Anna Weisenbach, all of Pocahontas.
Sharp: Brooke Randall of Ash Flat, Nathan Van Aalsburg of Hardy and Kylea Andrews of Horseshoe Bend.
To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn a 3.50 or higher grade point average on a minimum of 12 hours with no incompletes.
Local students included on the dean’s list by county are:
Craighead: Laney Eldridge and Sabrina Martin, both of Bay; Molly Coleman, Halle Gunter, Kandace Pointer, Mary Smith and Sara Steimel, all of Jonesboro; Lilie Hatch of Lake City; and Seth McCord of Monette.
Cross: Barrett Daves of Cherry Valley and Amber Austen, Rebecca Ballard, Sara Colvin, Adam Duvall, Skyler Hill, Savannah Lindsey, Dylan McCay, Sarah Parsons and Lauren Reed, all of Wynne.
Greene: Joshua Carey of Marmaduke and Katelyn Baldridge, Blyss Barentsen, Lexie Blanton, Hadleigh Bynum, Ashlee Davis, Erica Hurst, Alexis Stanley, Monica Tobar and Katie Turner, all of Paragould.
Jackson: Madison King of Newport and Logan Green of Tuckerman.
Lawrence: Matthew Fort of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi: Asya Benson, Shannon Langston, Taylor Ryan and Joshua Wells, all of Blytheville, Z’kiah Kuykendall of Gosnell, Kaleb Vassar of Manila and Brittany Baker of Osceola.
Poinsett: Alexandra Laden of Harrisburg.
Randolph: Lillian Courtney, CarlieAnn Crabtree, Abbey James, Kate Johnson, Emily Johnson, Macy Matlock and Matthew Waymon, all of Pocahontas.
