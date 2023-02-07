CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas has announced the names of more than 1,400 students who were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list.
Area students included are listed by county.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Cloudy with a few showers. High 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: February 7, 2023 @ 3:36 am
CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas has announced the names of more than 1,400 students who were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list.
Area students included are listed by county.
Micha Harrell of Piggott.
Sabrina Martin of Bay, Madalyn Gathright of Black Oak, Hunter Hayes of Bono, Kyla Anderson, Kaleb Bearce, Sara Steimel, Gabriel White and Sydney Wildy, all of Jonesboro, and Rachel McKuin of Monette.
Tokonia McFarland of Cherry Valley and Hayden Hirons, Cassidy McKnight and Madison Webster, all of Wynne.
Madison Holmes, Erica Hurst and Taylor Runsick, all of Paragould.
Claire Dilday of Tuckerman.
Laura Hubler of Black Rock.
Shannon Langston, Carly Ritchey, Autumn Slater, Jatavia Tyler and Andrew Weld, all of Blytheville, Kate Hale of Burdette, Zante Harris of Keiser, Thomas McFall of Leachville, Emily Brizendine, Caroline Hovis and Ricky Jones, all of Manila, and Laila Johnson of Osceola.
Madelyn Kemp of Fisher and Maci England of Trumann.
Allison Brown of Pocahontas.
Ethan Stucker of Ash Flat.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.