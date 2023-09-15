JONESBORO — Bishop Laura Merrill, appointed in November to head the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, will deliver the message for both services of First United Methodist Church-Jonesboro, 801 South Main St., this Sunday.

The local church now has two Sunday services. The first, a modern service, begins at 9 a.m. in Wesley Hall. The second, a traditional service, starts at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.