JONESBORO — Bishop Laura Merrill, appointed in November to head the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, will deliver the message for both services of First United Methodist Church-Jonesboro, 801 South Main St., this Sunday.
The local church now has two Sunday services. The first, a modern service, begins at 9 a.m. in Wesley Hall. The second, a traditional service, starts at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
All are welcome to attend. Both services are broadcast live on the church’s Facebook page, which can be found at FUMC Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Before taking office on Jan. 1, Merrill had been Central District superintendent for the Rio Texas Conference. She is a third-generation United Methodist minister with more than a quarter-century of leadership experience.
Merrill grew up in Austin and attended Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in international studies. Fluent in Spanish, she served as a missionary in Chile and worked with refugees in and around Tucson, Ariz., before enrolling at Emory University’s Candler School of Theology.
In addition to serving as an assistant to the dean and director of communications, she also earned a master of divinity degree, finishing first in her class.
Merrill’s local church appointments in the Southwest Texas Conference began in 1997 and included five years as an associate at First UMC Victoria, two years at Los Fresnos UMC and six years as senior pastor of Wimberley UMC.
At the November South Central Jurisdictional Conference, Merrill was elected to the episcopacy on the first ballot, along with Dee Williamston and David Wilson. The vote was historic, electing the first Black woman bishop in the SCJ, two women for the first time in the SCJ, and a Native American for the first time in the denomination.
