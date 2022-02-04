JONESBORO — Abstracts submitted by 14 Arkansas State University students have been accepted for presentation to the National Conference on Undergraduate Research in April.
The students are working under the guidance of 10 A-State faculty members who also will participate in the conference, to be conducted virtually.
“We are very proud of the students who have been accepted to present at NCUR 2022,” stated Kari M. Harris, director of student research in the Office of Research and Technology Transfer. “This conference showcases student research from all over the United States, and we are excited to have A-State students participating.”
The students and their abstract titles are:
Abby Avery of Jonesboro, first-year economics major, “Looking at the Jurisdiction of United States Courts in Aiding Discovery before a Foreign-Based Arbitration,” Dr. Philip Tew, associate professor of finance and director of economic education and financial literacy, adviser.
Johnna Berryhill of Gosnell, junior mathematics major, “Impact of Maternal Factors on Infant Mortality in Arkansas: Evidence from the Claims Database,” Dr. Sudeepa Bhattacharrya, associate professor of bioinformatics, adviser.
Nathan May of Newport, junior biotechnology major, “Racial and other disparities in substance abuse treatment completion success among pregnant women,” Dr. Sudeepa Bhattacharrya, adviser.
Abby Antici of Batesville, senior communication disorders major (now a graduate student), “Spelling and Song: Utilizing Music as a Mnemonic Device to Increase Retention of Spelling Rules within the Barton Reading and Spelling System,” Dr. Christina Akbari, associate professor of communication disorders, adviser.
Ashley Watson of Searcy, senior international business major, “Assessing How a Language Barrier and Money Experiences Affect Financial Literacy,” Dr. Philip Tew, adviser.
Alexx Weaver of Lonoke, sophomore biotechnology and biology major, “Arachidin-1, a Potential Natural Product for Triple Negative Breast Cancer,” Dr. Fabricio Medina-Bolivar, adviser.
Alyssa Pettit of Norfork, first-year finance major, “Rural Residents, Socioeconomic Factors, and Health Literacy,” Dr. Philip Tew, adviser.
Justin Harper of North Little Rock, senior civil engineering major, “Life cycle comparison of centralized wastewater treatment and urine source separation with struvite precipitation for single and multi-family residential zones,” Dr. Hyunju Jeong, assistant professor of civil engineering, adviser.
Camryn O’Conner of Little Rock, senior psychology major, “Survey about Racial Norms in Academia,” Dr. David Saarnio, professor of psychology, adviser.
Bryce Wilkerson of Bryant, electrical engineering major, “Hybrid Music Recommendation Using Convolutional Neural Networks,” Dr. Shubhalaxmi Kher, professor of electrical engineering and program director, adviser.
Madison Eastburn of Eureka Springs, senior mathematics major, “STEM Students’ Perceptions of High School experiences and their impact on major and career choice,” Dr. Amanda Lambertus, associate professor of mathematics education and department chair, adviser.
Caitlin Watts of Humboldt, Tenn., senior animal science major, “Phylogenic and Expression Analyses of Demethylase Genes in Soybean,” Dr. Asela Wijeratne, assistant professor of bioinformatics and biotechnology program director, adviser.
Izzeldin Ahmed of Tuti, Sudan, senior biology and chemistry double major, “Increasing Root Biomass and Stilbenoid Yield in Hairy Root Cultures while Maintaining the Same Number of Root Inoculum,” Dr. Fabricio Medina-Bolivar, professor of plant metabolic engineering, adviser.
Dan Kilula of Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, senior mechanical engineering major, “Fabrication of Nano-patterned Surface and Its Application for DNA Identification,” Dr. Ilwoo Seok, associate professor of mechanical engineering, adviser.
