JONESBORO — Union Grove United Methodist Church, 2330 Craighead 304, will host its annual Homecoming Services on Sunday.
The church is located one mile off Craighead 318, at the corner of county roads 304 and 319.
Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and the worship service will start at 11 a.m. The service will include a special appearance by the Regeneration Group featuring Peggy Householder, Elizabeth Bonham, Dwain Borden, Dave Gipson and David Hopp.
A short business meeting concerning the cemetery will follow the worship service and a potluck dinner will be served after the meeting.
Contributions to the Cemetery Fund can be made payable to UGUMC Cemetery Fund and mailed to the treasurer, Coral Sutterfield, at 85 Craighead 317, Bono 72416; phone 870-919-1332.
