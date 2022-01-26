JONESBORO — Rachel Guerin has been named the new executive director of United Way of Northeast Arkansas, the organization announced in a press release.
Guerin has invested her career in nonprofit work. Most recently, she served as the associate director of planned giving for the Arkansas/Oklahoma division of The Salvation Army.
Prior to her work at The Salvation Army, she served as the executive director of market development for March of Dimes.
Guerin has years of experience in development, volunteer management, strategic planning and is known as being a pioneer in executing vision and transformation, the announcement noted.
She has volunteered with the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance, St. Bernards neonatal intensive care unit, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and Jonesboro Young Professionals Network.
She is a native of Northeast Arkansas and currently resides in Jonesboro with her husband, Gabe, and their son, David.
“Growing up in Jonesboro and spending the bulk of my career in the nonprofit sector, I have had the privilege of watching the United Way of Northeast Arkansas change lives,” Guerin said.
“Now, I have the opportunity to join them,” she added. “It is a true honor to be able to work with this caliber of volunteers and staff, and I am looking forward to what we can achieve together.”
United Way Board President Michael Nunnally said he is excited to welcome Guerin as the new executive director of the United Way of Northeast Arkansas.
“Rachel’s proven track record in nonprofit leadership is just what we need,” he said. “The board is confident she’s the right person to oversee the efforts of the United Way in its next chapter. The United Way of Northeast Arkansas was fortunate to be under the direction of Nanette Heard since 2010, and we are excited about the future with Rachel as the new director.”
United Way of Northeast Arkansas has served local communities for more than 65 years. The organization currently funds more than 20 local nonprofit programs that focus on education, health and financial stability. It currently serves Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Poinsett, Randolph and South Mississippi counties.
For more information, visit uwnea.org or call 870-935-3658.
