JONESBORO — United Way of Northeast Arkansas has announced the return of its annual virtual singing competition, NEA Sings. NEA Sings presented by NEA Baptist is for local bands and musicians who are from, live in, go to school, work, have a connection to or perform in Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Poinsett, Randolph or Mississippi counties.

The grand prize winner will receive $1,000 cash, a produced musical performance video by Anthem Pictures valued at more than $2,500, a recording session at Back Beat Music including three songs, setup and a recording producer valued at $500, a photoshoot with James Bickham Visuals, and will perform center stage at the next Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Fest.