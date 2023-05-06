JONESBORO — United Way of Northeast Arkansas has announced the return of its annual virtual singing competition, NEA Sings. NEA Sings presented by NEA Baptist is for local bands and musicians who are from, live in, go to school, work, have a connection to or perform in Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Poinsett, Randolph or Mississippi counties.
The grand prize winner will receive $1,000 cash, a produced musical performance video by Anthem Pictures valued at more than $2,500, a recording session at Back Beat Music including three songs, setup and a recording producer valued at $500, a photoshoot with James Bickham Visuals, and will perform center stage at the next Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Fest.
Prizes are also secured for second place and the Redemption Round winners. Money raised during tournament voting will support United Way of Northeast Arkansas.
“We are excited to be able to bring our annual competition back for a third year and to provide these awesome prize opportunities to our grand prize winner,” Erin Calhoon, director of resource development at United Way of Northeast Arkansas said in the announcement.
“We’ve been able to watch and participate as our community has truly rallied behind the artists and our community in need. NEA Sings has become an opportunity for these artists to perform virtually for the community, while also promoting United Way’s mission. In two years, the competition has raised more than $100,000, which goes straight back to benefit our local community in need,” she added.
NEA Sings will again be a single-elimination bracket tournament organized by a selection committee. Competition registration is now open and musicians and bands must register by 8 a.m. May 29. The bracket and first-round match-up dates will be announced soon after.
The winner of each match-up will be based on the number of votes with each $1 contributed counted as one vote.
For eligibility requirements and to enter the tournament, musicians and bands can visit www.uwnea.org/neasings.
