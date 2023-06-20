OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Mississippi has announced students named to the spring 2023 honor rolls, including the chancellor’s honor roll.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester. Additionally, students on the chancellor’s honor roll must earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
Area students included were Mary Gabe, Seth Harmon, Caroline Pickens, Macey Ross, Sophie Trevathan and Cassandra Williams, all of Jonesboro, Grady Peel and Mallie Zielinski, both of Monette, Ashton Rodrigues of Paragould, Rylie Mangold of Pocahontas and Paxton Pierce of Wilson.
Also released was the dean’s honor roll, reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
Area students included on that list were Elauna Eaton, Peyton Riley and Rhegan Vanhoozer, all of Jonesboro, Aaron Jolly of Bay, Olivia Manning of Monette and Grace Curtis of Wynne.
