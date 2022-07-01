HARRISBURG — Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road, will offer several events for the upcoming weekend.
Join a park interpreter at the visitor center from 2-2:45 p.m. July 9, to learn what the snakes of Arkansas can do for people and how they go about their everyday lives. The event includes the chance to meet live snakes.
The park’s weekly sunset kayak tour is scheduled for 7:15-8:45 p.m. Saturday. Visitors can make reservations ahead at the visitor center and meet at the park boat ramp to participate in the guided tour of the lake’s shoreline and quiet coves. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 10-12.
Flatwater kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be provided and no previous paddling experience is necessary. A guide will demonstrate the basics of kayaking and answer nature questions along the way.
Participants must be at least 10 years old to paddle a boat solo. There is limited space available, so reservations are required. Paddlers should wear clothes and shoes that can get wet and bring sunscreen, bug spray and bottled water.
A nature touch table will be set up at the playground from 11:30 a.m. to noon Sunday featuring a variety of items. Park staff will be available to answer questions and provide more information about the park’s environment.
