JONESBORO — September is National Preparedness Month and the Red Cross states that a strong blood supply is key to preparedness for disasters and medical emergencies. Donors can ensure blood is on the shelves the moment it’s needed.

As a thank-you, all who come to give Sept. 1-18 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors throughout the month will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR experience, including two tickets to a 2023 race, and will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, all thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts.