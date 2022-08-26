JONESBORO — September is National Preparedness Month and the Red Cross states that a strong blood supply is key to preparedness for disasters and medical emergencies. Donors can ensure blood is on the shelves the moment it’s needed.
As a thank-you, all who come to give Sept. 1-18 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors throughout the month will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR experience, including two tickets to a 2023 race, and will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, all thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts.
Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming area blood drives include
Sept. 7 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Corning High School, 500 Bobcat Lane and Blytheville High School, 600 N. 10th St., and 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Westside High School, 1630 Arkansas 91 North, Jonesboro.
Sept. 12 – 1:30-5:30 p.m., Rector Community Center, 740 E. Ninth St.
Sept. 13 – 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Pocahontas High School, 2312 Stadium Drive; 12:30-4:30 p.m., Browns Chapel Baptist Church, 3800 S. Rockingchair Road, Paragould; and 1-5 p.m., Hardy Civic Center, 301 E. Main St.
Sept. 15 – 9 a.m.-1 p.m., East Poinsett High School, 502 McClellan Ave., Lepanto.
Sept. 16 – 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Wynne High School, 800 E. Jackson Ave.
Sept. 18 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Woods Chapel General Baptist Church, 175 Arkansas 230, Brookland.
