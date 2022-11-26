LITTLE ROCK — The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is investing in three new landscape-level water quality efforts for the Mississippi River Basin Healthy Watersheds Initiative.
“We have learned that when we work with producers and partners to install conservation practices within critical watersheds, we see a positive impact,” NRCS State Conservationist in Arkansas Mike Sullivan said in the announcement.
“Through these partnerships, we accelerate and maximize the delivery of our conservation efforts which yields greater results to water quality and benefits the public, our natural resources and farmers’ bottom lines.”
Arkansas has three new MRBI projects that will receive financial assistance dollars in the fiscal year 2023. NRCS accepts program applications on a continuous basis but sets dates to batch and rank applications as funding allows. Farmers and landowners in Arkansas who submit applications to their local NRCS office by Dec. 23 will be considered for this round of funding. Applications received after Dec. 23 will be considered in later funding periods, subject to funding availability.
The three projects are North Big Creek-Strawberry River in portions of Sharp and Izard counties; West Craighead in portions of Craighead, Jackson, Greene and Lawrence; and Arkansas County Lower White in portions of Arkansas county.
NRCS has strengthened its focus on watershed assessment and partner engagement in selecting priority small watersheds in recent years. Partners are encouraged to work with Arkansas NRCS for new project area interests.
All applications will be evaluated for funding based on local, state and nationally developed criteria to optimize environmental benefits. Applications ranking highest in a funding category will be funded according to priority and subject to the availability of program funds.
For more information or applications, visit www.ar.nrcs.usda.gov or contact the local USDA Service Center.
