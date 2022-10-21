JONESBORO — Commodity distributions for Craighead County are scheduled for Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon or until food supplies are gone. The distributions will take place at the Parker Community Center, 1522 N. Church St. in Jonesboro and the Caraway Housing Authority, 325 Missouri St. in Caraway. These will be drive-thru distributions.

According to Keith Livesay, U.S. Department of Agriculture coordinator for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, persons receiving the USDA food must reside in Craighead County. Recipients must also meet the income guidelines that have been set for the emergency food assistance program.