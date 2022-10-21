JONESBORO — Commodity distributions for Craighead County are scheduled for Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon or until food supplies are gone. The distributions will take place at the Parker Community Center, 1522 N. Church St. in Jonesboro and the Caraway Housing Authority, 325 Missouri St. in Caraway. These will be drive-thru distributions.
According to Keith Livesay, U.S. Department of Agriculture coordinator for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, persons receiving the USDA food must reside in Craighead County. Recipients must also meet the income guidelines that have been set for the emergency food assistance program.
At the time of the distribution, information cards will be filled out for all recipients. They will need to provide their name, address, family size and combined monthly household income, as an appropriate form of identification such as a driver’s license, social security card, or picture identification card.
A signed authorization slip from the person to receive the commodities which includes that person’s name, address, family size and combined monthly household income must be presented by those picking up food for a shut-in, elderly person or other qualifing household.
Caseworkers picking up for large groups must make prior arrangements with Livesay.
Commodity foods are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and the USDA prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, handicap, religion or national origin. Bi-lingual translators are not available on-site.
For more information about the distribution or questions concerning eligibility, contact Livesay at the Food Bank by calling 870-932-3663.
