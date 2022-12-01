JONESBORO — Arkansas State University Chancellor Todd Shields has announced that Dr. Alan Utter will step down as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and research at the close of the fall 2022 semester.
“We thank Alan for his work here at Arkansas State, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Shields said.
Utter will assume his faculty appointment and take a sabbatical for the spring 2023 semester to prepare for returning to the classroom in the Department of Health, Physical Education and Sport Sciences.
“I want to take a moment to thank Chancellor Shields for graciously accepting my decision,” Utter said. “It has been both an honor and privilege to serve the university as provost over the last three-and-a-half years.”
Chancellor Shields will serve as the acting provost for A-State while plans for a search committee are finalized and the potential for an interim provost is evaluated.
Utter joined A-State in April 2019 following two years as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas. Utter previously was the vice provost for research at Appalachian State University.
While at App State, he was the founding director of the university office of student research and had a lengthy tenure as a professor in the department of health and education.
