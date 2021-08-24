CAVE CITY — The Cave City School District will partner with Cave City Pharmacy to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for students ages 12 and older at the school.
The first shot of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered Friday with the second shot administered Sept. 17.
Parents will need to submit both a privacy document and a vaccination form. The forms are available this week on the school Facebook page, the district website, in the middle and high school offices and can be sent home with the student.
Pharmacy representatives will administer the vaccine.
