Valley View students learn about nuclear power

Valley View High School student Ruthie Wagner participates in a radiation worker dress-out class Dec. 5 at Arkansas Nuclear One in Russellville. The class was part of a nuclear power program presented to approximately 40 students, many in Valley View junior and senior AP science classes.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — Juniors and seniors in AP science classes from Valley View High School in Jonesboro, drove more than three hours Dec. 5 to learn the benefits of nuclear power.

Multiple departments at Arkansas Nuclear One in Russellville hosted approximately 40 students to help educate them on the benefits of safe, clean, carbon-free nuclear energy.