Valley View students learn about nuclear power

JONESBORO — Juniors and seniors in AP science classes from Valley View High School in Jonesboro, drove more than three hours Dec. 5 to learn the benefits of nuclear power.
Multiple departments at Arkansas Nuclear One in Russellville hosted approximately 40 students to help educate them on the benefits of safe, clean, carbon-free nuclear energy.
During the tour, the classes were able to see a presentation on how nuclear power works. They also were able to tour the control room simulator and learn about the various steps and rigorous training operators need in order to run the plant safely and efficiently.
Students went through a radiation worker dress-out class where they learned about radiation exposure and how eating a banana exposes you to more radiation than working in a nuclear power plant. They also learned what steps ANO workers take to make sure employees and the community stay safe from contamination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.