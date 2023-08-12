JONESBORO — The Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center in Memphis will offer a Craighead County Veterans Legal Clinic’s Veterans Justice Outreach event from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday in collaboration with Legal Aid of Arkansas and the Jonesboro Elks Lodge. The event will be held at the lodge, 2113 W. Washington Ave.
During the event, veterans will have access to experienced attorneys who will provide free consultation visits focusing on criminal defense and expungements, estate planning, business law, and landlord/tenant issues. It is important to note that these meetings are not a contractual agreement or representation for a legal matter.
