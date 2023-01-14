HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs NAACP will host “Voices of Elaine: The 1919 Arkansas Massacre and Its Ongoing Impact” to educate Arkansans on the history of the Elaine massacre in 1919.

As part of the event, the 2022 documentary film “We have just begun — The 1919 Elaine Massacre and Dispossession” will be screened at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at The Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave. in Hot Springs.