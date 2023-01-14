HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs NAACP will host “Voices of Elaine: The 1919 Arkansas Massacre and Its Ongoing Impact” to educate Arkansans on the history of the Elaine massacre in 1919.
As part of the event, the 2022 documentary film “We have just begun — The 1919 Elaine Massacre and Dispossession” will be screened at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at The Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave. in Hot Springs.
The film explores the chain of events that took place when a group of black farmers organized to obtain a fair price for their cotton crop to escape subsistence living. Between Sept. 30 and Oct. 2, 1919, hundreds of African American men, women and children were massacred in and around Elaine in Phillips County. The event has been one of the worst and least-known secrets in history.
Arkansas Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen will be the keynote speaker after the screening. Griffen is a competency and inclusion consultant, trial and appellate lawyer, trial and appellate judge, legal scholar, religious leader, social commentator and public speaker.
The symposium will conclude with a descendants of Elaine panel discussion and question and answer session. Descendants will discuss their reality, past and present, and how they envision the future of Elaine.
Tickets for the symposium and a box lunch are $18 before Jan. 28 and $25 after. Student tickets are $10. They can be purchased at voicesofelainehs.org.
Proceeds will benefit the Elaine Museum and Richard Wright Civil Rights Center in Phillips County.
