LITTLE ROCK — The Rural Fire Protection Program, managed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division, received $279,562.45 as part of the 2021 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant from the United States Forest Service to purchase and distribute 87 wildfire suppression kits to rural volunteer fire departments.
Volunteer fire departments are the primary partner to Forestry crews in wildfire response and suppression but often need the specialized equipment and gear necessary for safe wildfire suppression.
Since 2014, 579 volunteer fire departments have received the kits through the Rural Fire Protection program. Kits distributed this year include lightweight wildfire-resistant coveralls and gloves, hand rakes, back-pack water pumps, and leaf blowers.
Area fire departments receiving kits through the 2021 grant include the Cash, Monette and Valley View fire departments in Craighead County; Western Greene County Fire Department; Portia Fire Department in Lawrence County; Dalton and Warm Springs fire departments in Randolph County; Diaz and Weldon fire departments in Jackson County; Keiser Fire Department in Mississippi County; Greenway Fire Department in Clay County; and Martin Creek Fire Department in Sharp County.
Volunteer fire departments interested in participating in the program must submit applications that are scored according to specific criteria including fire district population, the size of the response area, wildfire response equipment needs and other factors.
The application period for next year’s program is expected to start in August of 2022. Fire departments can expect to receive notification in the mail or find an application online at bit.ly/3OyuJAU when the application period opens. Questions may be addressed to Kathryn Mahan Hooten at kathryn. mahan@agriculture. arkansas.gov or 501-679-3183.
