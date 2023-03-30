WASHINGTON — AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, released a notice of funding opportunity for the fiscal year 2023 Volunteer Generation Fund. The fund focuses on investments in volunteer management practices.

It is a competitive grant opportunity to strengthen nonprofit and other social service organizations’ ability to recruit, retain and manage mission-critical volunteers. AmeriCorps will make more than $8 million available for organizations with programs that meet community needs, expand volunteering, strengthen the capacity to recruit and retain skill-based volunteers and develop strategies to use volunteers effectively to solve problems.