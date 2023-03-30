WASHINGTON — AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, released a notice of funding opportunity for the fiscal year 2023 Volunteer Generation Fund. The fund focuses on investments in volunteer management practices.
It is a competitive grant opportunity to strengthen nonprofit and other social service organizations’ ability to recruit, retain and manage mission-critical volunteers. AmeriCorps will make more than $8 million available for organizations with programs that meet community needs, expand volunteering, strengthen the capacity to recruit and retain skill-based volunteers and develop strategies to use volunteers effectively to solve problems.
AmeriCorps’ priorities for this funding are programs that engage volunteers to support high-impact tutoring, mentoring and other school-based or out-of-school programs for student academic, mental and overall well-being; work plans that advance justice and equality in historically underserved communities; programs that develop innovative approaches in engaging volunteers from historically underrepresented groups; and activities that counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.
The application deadline is 4 p.m. May 16. AmeriCorps expects to notify successful applicants in July 2023. For more detailed information regarding applications, visit bit.ly/3JXsRRL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.