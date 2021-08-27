JONESBORO — The 28th annual United Way’s Day of Caring is scheduled for Sept. 24 along with this year’s official campaign kick-off for United Way of Northeast Arkansas.
Day of Caring is one of Northeast Arkansas’ largest service project days. Many local nonprofit organizations leave much-needed projects undone for a lack of financial resources and/or manpower; but with the help of Day of Caring volunteers, these projects can be accomplished in one day.
A volunteer team can register to work all day or for the morning or afternoon session only.
As a concession to COVID-19, supply drives will be included as project options again this year for teams who may not be able to participate in a traditional project.
The volunteer team form needed to participate is available on the United Way website, uwnea.org/dayofcaring. Registration deadline is Tuesday to be matched with a project.
Teams can also enter an online T-shirt design contest. The designs will be placed on United Way’s website where virtual voting will take place. Votes will cost $1 each and the money raised will support United Way.
Co-chairpersons for the event are Audrey Guinn of AutoMail, LLC, and Hannah Stroupe of Simmons Bank.
St. Bernards Healthcare will provide breakfast for volunteers during a “drive-in” ceremony in the parking lot of Central Baptist Church.
More information will be posted to United Way’s social media closer to the event.
