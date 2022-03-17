JONESBORO — Keep Jonesboro Beautiful still needs volunteers to help clean up Jonesboro throughout the city this weekend.
Volunteers can participate in organized events at the following locations:
Forrest Home Road, meet at 8 a.m. in the lot next to Bank of America, 2500 E. Highland Drive.
West Nettleton/West Matthews area, meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot Annie Camp Junior High School, 1814 W Nettleton Ave.
Friendly Hope Road/Woodsprings Road, 8 a.m. at First Christian Church, 2600 Woodsprings Road.
They can also arrange their own neighborhood pickups. For cleanup supplies, email keepjonesborobeautiful@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.