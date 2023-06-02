JONESBORO — The Bradbury Art Museum (BAM) has been part of the campus of Arkansas State University for more than two decades. Now, the museum is welcoming a new director.
Ann Prentice Wagner will become the director of BAM on July 1.
“I am deeply honored to have been chosen as the new director of the Bradbury Art Museum, an institution I have known and respected for many years. It will be a joy to work at this museum founded by Curt and Chucki Bradbury, wonderful patrons, and supporters of art in Arkansas and the region,” said Wagner.
“We are excited to have an individual like Ann joining A-State. She has such a deep attachment to the arts and to the art community across the entire state and region,” A-State Chancellor Todd Shields said. “She will bring not only a deep passion for what a museum means to the community, but she also has fantastic connections across the state and across the country.”
Curt and Chucki Bradbury also welcomed Wagner, noting, “We are very happy Ann has taken this position. We are confident the BAM will thrive under her leadership.”
Wagner is looking forward to sharing her decades of experience at BAM. Specializing in American art, she has curated a wide range of art, both modern and contemporary.
“I am glad to bring to BAM my lifelong passion for museums as places for people and art to come together,” Wagner said. “I started my art career as a printmaker, so the annual Delta National Small Prints Exhibition is a favorite of mine that brings in great work from all over the United States. It will be exciting to seek out the finest contemporary art exhibitions and programs from around the world to share with our audiences.”
Having worked most recently as an independent curator in Little Rock, Wagner also worked as curator of drawings at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.
Previously, Wagner worked at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., in a variety of positions, including conducting research on artwork in the collection.
Wagner completed her Ph.D. in art history from the University of Maryland, after earning a Master of Arts in art history from Boston University, and her undergraduate degree in art history from George Washington University.
Bradbury Art Museum is in Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Dr. For more details about the museum, visit BAM’s website.
