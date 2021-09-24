JONESBORO — The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Jonesboro will shift to walk from home on Oct. 2.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s will continue, but instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is inviting participants to walk from home in Jonesboro.
“To ensure the safety of our walk participants, volunteers and staff, we are encouraging all Jonesboro residents to participate in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s by walking from home in their community,” Executive Director Kirsten Dickins said in a press release.
“While the recent delta variant surge is impacting the way we walk, it doesn’t change the reason we walk. More than ever, with the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
To enhance the walk from home experience, the updated Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app creates an opportunity for the community to connect.
On walk day, through the app, participants will be able to track their Walk From Home on a route map including an augmented reality start and finish line.
Additionally, participants can watch a prerecorded Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony, and access an augmented reality Promise Garden where they can select and personalize a flower representing their connection to the disease and plant it among others.
The mobile app can also be used to track a participant’s fundraising progress, deposit check donations and message team members and donors via text message, email, WhatsApp and Snapchat.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Arkansas alone, there are more than 58,000 people living with the disease and 93,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on Walk to End Alzheimers, visit alz.org/walk.
