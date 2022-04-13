Walker to join WBU faculty

WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University has announced that Dr. Tim Walker will join WBU’s Christian ministries faculty starting this fall. Walker will serve as assistant professor of Christian ministries and church ministry relations coordinator.
Walker has several years of pastoral and church ministry experience, and he currently serves as associate pastor of students and families at First Baptist Church in Biloxi, Miss.
He also serves as an adjunct professor for New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and William Carey University.
“Dr. Walker is a remarkably gifted scholar with years of teaching and pastoral experience,”
Dr. Rhyne Putman, associate vice president for academic affairs at WBU said. “He can teach an advanced class in logic, but he also knows how to minister to senior adults and run a student ministry. He has the skill set to help raise up a future generation of WBU ministry students who will have sound doctrine, the right skills for ministry and hearts for Christ.”
Walker has a Bachelor of Arts in Religion from William Carey, a Master of Arts in Biblical Studies from NOBTS, a Master of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Southern Mississippi, and a Master of Theology and Ph.D. in Theology from NOBTS.
Besides his teaching duties, Walker will be a liaison for WBU to Baptist churches in the state and he will oversee ministry internship placements.
