JONESBORO — Dr. Vicki Walker who serves as the associate director of financial aid and registration at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, has been selected to represent Arkansas on the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators State Advocacy Network.
NASFAA is a professional organization composed of individuals who work in financial aid in higher education throughout the country.
In response to increased interest in post-secondary education legislation, NASFAA developed the State Advocacy Task Force in 2020 to help identify ways the organization can best support states as they advocate at the state level.
The organization is now establishing the State Advocacy Network to bring together representatives from across the nation to help NASFAA identify additional ways in which it might support state-level advocacy efforts, and will provide a consistent communication platform for states to notify NASFAA and other states of new issues and emerging trends in state student aid policy.
“We are delighted that Dr. Walker has been selected to serve in this role,” said Dr. Shane Speights, dean of NYITCOM at A-State. “Dr. Walker’s knowledge, experience, and insight have been extremely valuable to our college and we’re proud that she’s received this opportunity to represent the state on a prestigious national committee.”
Walker joined NYITCOM at A-State in February of 2016, six months before the Jonesboro-based medical school welcomed its first class of medical students.
Prior to her time at NYITCOM, Walker served as a financial aid counselor at Arkansas State University for over seven years.
“I’m honored to be selected to serve in this capacity,” Walker said. “This work is extremely important for our current and future students and I look forward to advocating on their behalf.”
