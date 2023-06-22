MOUNTAIN HOME — Arkansas State University System President Dr. Charles L. Welch has announced the selection of Dr. Bentley Wallace, president of South Arkansas College in El Dorado since 2020, as chancellor of ASU-Mountain Home effective Aug. 1.
Wallace will succeed Dr. Robin Myers, who will retire on July 31 after 11 years as ASUMH chancellor and 34 years in higher education.
“I have known Bentley for a long time and think he is the right person at the right time for ASU-Mountain Home,” Welch said in the announcement. “His combined history of work in the private sector and developing higher education partnerships with business and industry will serve the Mountain Home region well. We are impressed with his accomplishments as president at South Arkansas College, his track record at other institutions including our own ASU-Newport and his active community service. His strong leadership, management and fund-raising skills will benefit ASU-Mountain Home and its constituencies.”
“I am thrilled to be able to serve students, faculty and staff as the next chancellor of ASU-Mountain Home,” Wallace said. “It is an incredible opportunity to come home to north Arkansas and back to the ASU System where my career in higher education began. ASUMH is an invaluable resource for the people and communities in the region, whether that is to pursue a short-term workforce credential, a two-year degree, lifelong learning opportunities, or to enjoy the broad variety of cultural events at the college.”
Prior to joining SouthArk, Wallace served at the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College as dean of technical and professional studies from 2018-20 and as vice chancellor for economic development from 2013-18. He was division chair and director of business and transportation technology at ASU-Newport from 2006-13.
Wallace was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and a Master of Science in Education from Arkansas State University and an Ed.D. in Human Resource and Workforce Development Education from the University of Arkansas.
Welch said his salary will be $203,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.