JONESBORO — Walmart and the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas are partnering to provide COVID-19 vaccines during a commodity distribution set for 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Parker Park Community Center, 1506 N. Church St.
Individuals do not have to receive the vaccine to receive commodity foods. The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at no cost and insurance is not required to receive the vaccine.
However, individuals with health insurance should bring their cards to the vaccination clinic.
“We are grateful that Walmart is partnering with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas to provide COVID-19 vaccinations in locations that are convenient for members of the Jonesboro community,” said Christie Jordan, CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
The vaccination clinic is open to anyone who would like to receive a COVID vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Simply, call 870-972-1838 to schedule an appointment.
The Moderna vaccine will be provided and is a two-dose vaccine. It is approved for individuals aged 18 and up.
Masks will be required to receive the vaccine and will be provided if needed. Individuals receiving the vaccine should plan to remain on-site for at least 15 minutes after receiving the injection so they can be monitored for reactions.
The second dose of the vaccine will be scheduled for Sept. 8.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.cdc.gov/covidvaccine.
