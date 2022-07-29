BATESVILLE — After three years, the White River Water Carnival returns and this year’s event will have a twist, it will combine activities from Big Fun on the Bayou. The inaugural Big Fun on the Bayou was held in 2021, although there has not been a Water Carnival held since 2019, before COVID-19.

The Big Fun at the Water Carnival begins at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5, with an open mike concert in Maxfield Park. At 8 p.m., Danny Dozier and special guests the Natural Disasters will perform.