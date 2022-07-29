BATESVILLE — After three years, the White River Water Carnival returns and this year’s event will have a twist, it will combine activities from Big Fun on the Bayou. The inaugural Big Fun on the Bayou was held in 2021, although there has not been a Water Carnival held since 2019, before COVID-19.
The Big Fun at the Water Carnival begins at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5, with an open mike concert in Maxfield Park. At 8 p.m., Danny Dozier and special guests the Natural Disasters will perform.
The 2022 White River Water Carnival will kick off at 10 a.m. Aug. 6, with a parade down Main Street.
“The focus of Big Fun on the Bayou was centered around Poke Bayou in downtown Batesville, and the Water Carnival celebrates the White River, so when it appeared there would not be a carnival this year, this seemed like a perfect opportunity to blend the two events,” Karen Beller, chairman of this year’s event said in the announcement.
Following the parade, there will be a meet-and-greet and story time at the Independence County Library, 267 E Main St., and a 12:30 p.m. program about the history of the water carnival.
The Miss Historic Batesville and Miss White River pageants will take place at 2 p.m. at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville’s Independence Hall. All other activities will be in downtown Batesville.
The first White River Water Carnival was held in 1938. Over the years, the free, family event has added other entertainment, food vendors, craft and commercial vendors, and kids’ activities.
“Our goal is to bring kids and families back to the White River Water Carnival,” Beller said. “We want to reconnect the Miss Historic Batesville pageant so she can act as hostess of the carnival, along with the King White River, who in the past has served as the parade grand marshal.
“The parade theme this year is ‘A Return to Main: Throwback to Water Carnivals of the Past’ and what better way to do that than to bring some of our longest standing traditions such as King White River leading our parade participants down Main Street?” Beller continued. “Let’s throwback to Water Carnivals past: Fun in the Sun, Bathing Beauties, and Rock and Roll are just a few. Let history be your guide!”
Entertainment by local performers will take place during the afternoon and early evening with a free 7 p.m. concert featuring UnRaveled. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
A glow run will be held starting at 9:30 p.m. after the concert. Participants are encouraged to wear white or neon clothes, as well as glow sticks, glow lights and other accessories. The starting point will be Pocket Park with the course winding through College and Main streets and back to the starting point.
Parking in downtown Batesville and carnival admission is free. For more information about the parade or other water carnival activities, call 501-503-1530. For questions about activities, call 870-569-1572.
