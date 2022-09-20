LITTLE ROCK — According to the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, college students are receiving more than $1.6 trillion in federal aid in 2022, and nearly 20 percent of students with federal loans are in default.
Laura Hendrix, associate professor of personal finance and family resource management for the U of A System Division of Agriculture, says research and planning are critical to reducing college debt.
Compare costs – “Consider the cost of college classes at different locations,” she said. “Some students have the opportunity to take concurrent credit classes in high school – those are college credits that you won’t have to pay for later on.” Community colleges often cost less than other institutions and can provide basic course credits that can be transferred to other colleges and universities. Public schools are often less expensive than private schools.
Start a fund – Students are three times more likely to attend college and more likely to graduate if there is a savings fund, even if it’s a small amount. Hendrix suggests designating a separate savings account or opening an Arkansas 529, which is similar to an IRA except for college savings.
Seek grants and scholarships – Apply for grants and scholarships. Fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form found at studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa, and talk to the high school counselor and college financial aid offices.
Get a job – Many schools offer work-study programs where students receive pay for part-time work. Working part-time on or off campus can not only provide income but can also provide experience to add to a future resume.
Make good grades – Students with higher grade point averages usually qualify for more scholarship money.
Limit borrowing – Borrow as little as possible, choose federal student loans over private loans.
Cut costs – Living at home and attending school in one’s home state can be cost-savers.
Have a repayment plan – It can be difficult starting out on your own after college and student loans can make it even more challenging. Consider the average starting income for a job based on the college degree being pursued. Will it provide enough income to pay basic needs such as rent, utilities and car payments, and a student-loan payment?
