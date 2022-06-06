WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University awarded degrees to 85 graduates during its 2022 commencement exercises May 7.
The graduates represented 15 Arkansas counties, 12 states and three nations.
Area WBU graduates, listed by county included:
Clay County
Luke Rogers of Corning, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, and Brett Burns, with high honors, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Lauren Pickett, Bachelor of Science in Family Psychology, both of Piggott.
Craighead County
Klorissa Hamilton of Black Oak, Bachelor of Science in Biology, and Quadarius Jackson, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministries, Khiandra Perry, Bachelor of Arts in Health and Physical Education, Evelyn Moser II Bachelor of Science in English Education, Abigail Massey, with highest honors, Bachelor of Science in Family Psychology, and Jaylan Haskin, Master of Science in Education, all of Jonesboro.
Greene County
Katelyn Grooms, Associate in Arts, Shelby Huffmaster, Bachelor of Arts in English, Kaydra Dawn Cole, with honors, Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education, Vanessa Johnston, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, and Shana Cupp and Alison Hansen, both Master of Arts in Teaching, all of Paragould.
Lawrence County
Devyn Pollard of Hoxie, Bachelor of Arts in Health and Physical Education, Hunter Stallings of Imboden and Nathan Taylor of Portia, both Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts, Sarah Saffell of Saffell, Master of Arts in Teaching, and Evan Gipson, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts, Baylee Haskins, Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management, Makayla Durham, with highest honors and Coe Scholar, and Ruby Keller, both Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, and Elaina Barton and Drew Flippo, both Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts, all of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi County
Emma Grace Weeks, with highest honors, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, and Rachel McKuin, with honors, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, both of Blytheville.
Poinsett County
Macy Carter of Marked Tree, with honors, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Randolph County
Bethany Autry, with highest honors, Bachelor of Science in Family Psychology, and Brittany Kerley, Master of Arts in Teaching, both of Maynard; Elizabeth Erwin, with highest honors and Coe Scholar, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Rayah Lockhart and Ethan Throesch, both Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts, Megan Cole and Haley Rose, both Bachelor of Science in Middle-Level Education, Ashlyn Bigger, Master of Arts in Teaching, and Janna Chaffin, Master of Science in Education, all of Pocahontas.
Sharp County
Cheyenne Wooten of Cave City, Master of Arts in Teaching, Simeon Sapp of Cherokee Village, with highest honors, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministries, and Darren Bates, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, and Paige Lewis, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, both of Highland.
