WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University awarded degrees to 134 graduates during its 2023 commencement exercises May 6. Honor graduates were recognized as being with honors (3.5-3.69 cumulative grade point average), with high honors (3.7-3.84 GPA) or with highest honors (3.85-4.0 GPA).

In addition, Coe Scholars, a select group of WBU students who have participated in an enhanced academic experience, were recognized for their academic achievement.