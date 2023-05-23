WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University awarded degrees to 134 graduates during its 2023 commencement exercises May 6. Honor graduates were recognized as being with honors (3.5-3.69 cumulative grade point average), with high honors (3.7-3.84 GPA) or with highest honors (3.85-4.0 GPA).
In addition, Coe Scholars, a select group of WBU students who have participated in an enhanced academic experience, were recognized for their academic achievement.
Area WBU graduates are listed by degree:
Master of Arts in Teaching – Ashley Manning of Hoxie, Paige Tribble of Pocahontas, Angel Blair of Portia and Andrew Radcliff of Reyno.
Master of Science in Education – Lawanda Knee of Maynard and Ashlyn Ellis of Pocahontas.
Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministries – Grant Goad of Jonesboro, Luke Williams and Mason Wills, both of Paragould, and Logan Brown of Walnut Ridge.
Bachelor of Arts in English – Mallory Mills of Jonesboro.
Bachelor of Arts in Health and Physical Education – Nash Davis of Paragould.
Bachelor of Arts in History – Joseph Hutchison of Evening Shade with highest honors, Coe Scholar, Robert Cullum of Hoxie, Eric Tolar of Jonesboro and Halee Mills of Osceola with honors.
Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts – Haley Gray of Paragould.
Bachelor of Arts in Music and Worship – Jared Veteto of Jonesboro, with honors, Coe Scholar, and Tate Anderson of Walnut Ridge, with high honors, Coe Scholar.
Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management – Hannah Baker of Osceola, with high honors, Jose Perez of Paragould and Hallie Brown of Walnut Ridge, with honors.
Bachelor of Science in Biology – Breanna Condon and Paige Strode, both of Brookland, both with highest honors, Braxton Haff and Corynna Cliff, both of Jonesboro, both with high honor, Hailey Carr of Lake City, with highest honors, Cash Forrester of Newport, with high honors, Coe Scholar, Kaylen Doss of Paragould, with high honors, Jared Erwin, with highest honors, Coe Scholar, Jordyn Rice, Ashley Tweedy with high honors, Coe Scholar, all of Pocahontas, and Shyanne Foley of Walnut Ridge, Coe Scholar.
Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Dylan Creech of Bay, with high honors.
Bachelor of Science in Child and Family Studies – Kelsey Carter of Imboden.
Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice – Michael Matthews of Jonesboro and Jonathan Adams and Trason Johnson, both of Pocahontas.
Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education K-6 – Daylee Bonham of Bono, with highest honors, Jessica Luttrell of Hoxie, Kayla Harp of Jonesboro, with highest honors, Jessica Foster of Lake City, Madison Bibbs of Manila, with high honors, Coe Scholar, Destiny Autry of Maynard, with high honors, and Rachel Burtman of Pocahontas, with high honors.
Bachelor of Science in Finance – Jordan Haynes of Walnut Ridge.
Bachelor of Science in Finance and Bachelor of Science in Marketing (double major) – Mason McEntire of Walnut Ridge.
Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education – Ethan Glenn of Osceola.
Bachelor of Science in Instrumental Music Education – Adrian Hurst of Pocahontas.
Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Jenna James of Blytheville, with honors, Spencer Decker of Hoxie, Jarron Brantley of Jonesboro, with honors, Chloe Hardaway of Newport, Ashlyn Messer and Tristen Wheeler, both of Paragould, and Molly Henson of Wynne, with highest honors.
Bachelor of Science in Middle-Level Education – Reesa Hampton of Marmaduke, with high honors.
Bachelor of Science in Psychology – Emily Pankey of Blytheville, with honors, Heather Smith of Hardy and Gage Blankenship, with honors, Chance Matthews, Hailey Stallings and Kaitlyn Wicker, all of Paragould.
Bachelor of Science in Secondary Social Studies Education – Michael Barnett of Pocahontas, with highest honors, Coe Scholar.
