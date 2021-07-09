WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester. The Dean’s List includes those full-time students who achieved a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.99.
Area students listed by county were:
Clay: Luke Rogers of Corning, Kirsten Smith of Piggott and Brayden Brewer of Pollard.
Craighead: Layne Beavers, Dylan Creech, Kaylen Doss, Braxton Haff, Kierra Huskey, Kayla Joiner, Rebekah Sullinger and Tomilyn Sullinger, all of Jonesboro and Hailey Carr and Nathan Higgins, both of Lake City.
Cross: Molly Henson, Tyler Jones and Molly Mingo, all of Wynne.
Greene: Reesa Hampton of Marmaduke and Faith Jankoviak, Caiden McFadden and Tristen Wheeler, all of Paragould.
Lawrence: Jessica Luttrell and Caroline Whitmire, both of Hoxie, Gabrielle Jones of Powhatan and Abbey Cox, Shyanne Foley, Evan Gipson, Madalyn McGinnis and Maci Smelser, all of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi: Rachel McKuin of Blytheville, Madison Bibbs and Alexander Cole, both of Manila, and Hannah Baker of Osceola.
Randolph: Destiny Autry of Maynard and Michael Barnett, Rachel Burtman, Elizabeth Erwin, Hannah Koons and Jordyn Rice, all of Pocahontas.
Sharp: Heather Smith of Cherokee Village, Lindsey Horrell of Hardy and Maura Thomason of Sidney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.