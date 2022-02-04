WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the president’s and dean’s lists for the 2021 fall semester.
The president’s list includes those full-time students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, while the dean’s list consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Area students making the lists by county were:
Clay
President’s list – Piggott: Brett Burns.
Dean’s list – Corning: Shaina Carpenter; Rector: Alexis Herrera.
Craighead
President’s list – Bono: Daylee Bonham and Kayla Harp; Brookland: Olivia Campbell, Paige Carlyle and Breanna Condon; Jonesboro: Nathan Belk, Mattea Cliff, Kaylen Doss, Abigail Massey, Tracie Petty, Rebekah Presley and Tomilyn Sullinger.
Dean’s list – Bono: Levi Bonham, Kade Carter, Alison Kercheval and Jasmine Watlington; Jonesboro: Emma Bassett, Layne Beavers, Jarron Brantley, Corynna Cliff, Dylan Creech, Braxton Haff, Emma Kelly, Zoe Meyer, Mallory Mills, Gracie Petty, Sara Stevens and Jared Veteto; Lake City: Hailey Carr, Jessica Foster and Courtney Tucker.
Cross
President’s list – Cherry Valley: Sarah Futrell; Wynne: Molly Henson and Tyler Jones.
Greene
President’s list – Paragould: Haley Gray.
Dean’s list – Paragould: Kaydra Cole, Nash Davis, Chance Matthews and Blaine Wood; Marmaduke: Lucas Foster and Reesa Hampton.
Jackson
Dean’s list – Newport: Cash Forrester.
Lawrence
President’s list – Hoxie: Caroline Whitmire; Lynn: Nicholas Powell; Imboden: Joel Marlow and Rebecca Simington; Powhatan: Gabrielle Jones; Strawberry: Emma Howard; Walnut Ridge: Mollie Blackshear, Cassidy Clayton, Megan Cole, Alexis Dalton, Makayla Durham, Hallie Gruger, Hailey Jensen and Ruby Keller.
Dean’s list – Hoxie: Spencer Decker, Jessica Luttrell and Devyn Pollard; Saffell: Bailey Donnell; Walnut Ridge: Baylee Haskins, Mason McEntire, Mark Morse and Maci Smelser.
Mississippi
President’s list – Blytheville: Quinn Crosskno and Emma Weeks; Manila: Madison Bibbs and Alex Cole.
Dean’s list – Osceola: Hannah Baker and Emma Glenn; Manila: Emily Weiss.
Poinsett
President’s list – Marked Tree: Macy Carter.
Randolph
President’s list – Maynard: Bethany Autry and Destiny Autry; Pocahontas: Michael Barnett, Rachel Burtman, Elizabeth Erwin, Jared Erwin, Kira Rogers, Haley Rose, Logan Tharp and Kaitlyn White.
Dean’s list – Pocahontas: Carlie Glenn, Carter Privett and Ashley Tweedy.
Sharp
President’s list – Ash Flat: Tate Isaacs; Cherokee Village: Hallie, Gruger and Simeon Sapp; Evening Shade: Joe Hutchison; Sidney: Maura Thomason.
