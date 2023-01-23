WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester. The president’s list includes those full-time students who achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Area students making the president’s list by county were:
Clay
Shaina Carpenter of Corning.
Craighead
Daylee Bonham, Levi Bonham, Kayla Harp and Taylor Lamb, all of Bono; Olivia Campell, Lynley Polsgrove and Paige Strode, all of Brookland; Emma Bassett, Nathan Belk, Corynna Cliff, Mattea Cliff, Dylan Creech, Kerrigan Kinsey, Tracie Petty, Rebekah Presley and Anna Yates, all of Jonesboro; and Hailey Carr and Jesse Foster, both of Lake City.
Cross
Sarah Futrell of Cherry Valley and Makala Clayton, Molly Henson and Tyler Jones, all of Wynne.
Greene
Gage Blankenship, Alex Noe, Hannah Stallings, Joshua Towell and Tristin Wheeler, all of Paragould.
Jackson
Cash Forrester of Newport.
Lawrence
Haley Young of Black Rock; Nick Powell of Lynn; Gabby Powell of Powhatan; Jade Petago of Ravenden Springs; Brylee Doyle and Emma Howard, both of Strawberry; Tate Anderson, Mason Andrews, Cassidy Clayton, Alexis Dalton, Hailey Jensen and Kylee Steele, all of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi
Quinn Crosskno and Jenna James, both of Blytheville; Madison Bibbs, Alex Cole, Mary Kate Cole and Zoe Towell, all of Manila; and Hannah Baker of Osceola.
Poinsett
Randolph
Destiny Autry of Maynard and Rachel Burtman, Jared Erwin, Carlie Glenn, Kira Rogers, Luci Smith, Logan Tharp and Kaitlyn White, all of Pocahontas.
Sharp
Joe Hutchison of Evening Shade.
