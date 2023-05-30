WALNUT RIDGE — Grant Goad of Jonesboro and Maura Thomason of Sidney received the 2023 Founders Awards at Williams Baptist University during the university’s commencement exercises on May 6.
Founders Award winners are selected from each graduating class. Recipients are chosen by a vote of the faculty and administration as outstanding representatives of the university and its ideals.
Goad received his Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministries and plans to further his studies at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Mo., where he will pursue a Master’s of Divinity with a concentration in counseling. He is the son of Wiley and Kim Goad.
Thomason, a Coe Scholar, graduated with highest honors with both a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. She has been accepted into the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. She is the daughter of Shannon and Elizabeth Thomason.
