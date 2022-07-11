WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester. The dean’s list consists of those full-time students who achieved at least a 3.5 GPA.

Area students are listed by county.

Clay County

Alexis Taylor of Corning and Alexis Herrera of Rector.

Craighead County

Kade Carter, Taylor Lamb, Halee Mills and Jasmine Watlington, all of Bono; Breanna Condon of Brookland; Nathan Higgins of Lake City; and Caleb Anderson, Emma Bassett, Jarron Brantley, Corynna Cliff, Jesus Mendoza, Khia Perry and Rebekah Presley, all of Jonesboro.

Greene County

Lillian Ballard of Delaplaine, Ressa Hampton of Marmaduke and Tyler Cook, Haley Gray, Chance Matthews, Maggie McDaniel, Jose Perez and Blaine Wood, all of Paragould.

Jackson County

Cash Forrester of Newport.

Lawrence County

Spencer Decker of Hoxie, Kelsey Carter of Imboden and Mattie Craig, Alexis Dalton, Will Davis, Baylee Haskins, Jordan Haynes and Mason McEntire, all of Walnut Ridge.

Mississippi County

Jenna James of Blytheville, Emily Weiss of Manila and Hannah Baker and Emma Glenn, both of Osceola.

Randolph County

Bethany Autry and Destiny Autry, both of Maynard, and Ashley Tweedy of Pocahontas.

Sharp County

Tate Isaacs of Ash Flat, Paige Lewis of Highland and Maura Thomason of Sidney.