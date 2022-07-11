WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester. The dean’s list consists of those full-time students who achieved at least a 3.5 GPA.
Area students are listed by county.
Clay County
Alexis Taylor of Corning and Alexis Herrera of Rector.
Craighead County
Kade Carter, Taylor Lamb, Halee Mills and Jasmine Watlington, all of Bono; Breanna Condon of Brookland; Nathan Higgins of Lake City; and Caleb Anderson, Emma Bassett, Jarron Brantley, Corynna Cliff, Jesus Mendoza, Khia Perry and Rebekah Presley, all of Jonesboro.
Greene County
Lillian Ballard of Delaplaine, Ressa Hampton of Marmaduke and Tyler Cook, Haley Gray, Chance Matthews, Maggie McDaniel, Jose Perez and Blaine Wood, all of Paragould.
Jackson County
Cash Forrester of Newport.
Lawrence County
Spencer Decker of Hoxie, Kelsey Carter of Imboden and Mattie Craig, Alexis Dalton, Will Davis, Baylee Haskins, Jordan Haynes and Mason McEntire, all of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi County
Jenna James of Blytheville, Emily Weiss of Manila and Hannah Baker and Emma Glenn, both of Osceola.
Randolph County
Bethany Autry and Destiny Autry, both of Maynard, and Ashley Tweedy of Pocahontas.
Sharp County
Tate Isaacs of Ash Flat, Paige Lewis of Highland and Maura Thomason of Sidney.
