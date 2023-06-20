WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the president’s and dean’s lists for the 2023 spring semester. The president’s list includes those full-time students who achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA, while the dean’s list consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Area students making the president’s list were:
Craighead County – Daylee Bonham and Taylor Lamb, both of Bono, Livvie Campbell of Brookland, Hailey Carr and Jesse Foster, both of Lake City and Mattea Cliff, Kerrigan Kinsey, Tracie Petty, Abygail Phillips, Lynley Polsgrove, Tomilyn Sullinger, Anna Yates, all of Jonesboro.
Cross County – Sarah Futrell of Cherry Valley and Makala Clayton and Tyler Jones, both of Wynne.
Greene County – Melody Young of Beech Grove, Ashlyn Apple, Erin Bradley, Haley Gray, Alex Noe, L.B. Robinson, Hannah Stallings and Blaine Wood, all of Paragould, and Ressa Hampton of Marmaduke.
Lawrence County – Jessica Luttrell of Hoxie, Joel Marlow of Imboden, Nick Powell of Lynn, Gabby Powell of Powhatan, Brylee Doyle of Strawberry, and Tate Anderson, Sydney Burgin, Cassidy Clayton, Mattie Craig, Alexis Dalton, Hailey Jensen and Kylee Steele, all of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi County – Jenna James of Blytheville, Mary Kate Cole of Manila, and Hannah Baker and Ethan Glenn, both of Osceola.
Randolph County – Michael Barnett, Rachel Burtman, Jared Erwin, Kira Rogers, Logan Tharp and Kaitlyn White, all of Pocahontas.
Area students making the dean’s list were:
Clay County – Alexis Taylor and Jayden Wiedeman, both of Corning, and Lane Stucks of Rector.
Craighead County – Jasmine Watlington of Bono, Trae Barnes and Breanna Condon, both of Brookland, Emma Bassett, Nathan Belk, Corynna Cliff, Dylan Creech, Kaylen Doss, Karsen Overshine, Rebekah Presley, Jared Veteto and MaLeah Williams, all of Jonesboro, and Nathan Higgins of Lake City.
Greene County – Lucas Bennett, Max Hooten, Lyndi Martin, Elle Ring, Joshua Towell and Katlyn Wicker, all of Paragould.
Jackson County – Cash Forrester, Chloe Hardaway and Abby Johnson, all of Newport.
Lawrence County – Haley Young of Black Rock, Keeley Dean of Powhatan, Emma Howard of Strawberry and Mason McEntire of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi County – Quinn Crosskno of Blytheville, Alex Cole of Manila and Emma Glenn of Osceola.
Poinsett County – Robin Armstrong of Trumann.
Randolph County – Carlie Glenn, Adrian Hurst, Luci Smith and Ashley Tweedy, all of Pocahontas.
Sharp County – Tate Isaacs of Ash Flat.
