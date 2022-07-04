WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the president’s list for the 2022 spring semester. The list includes those full-time students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Area students included are listed by county.
Craighead County
Daylee Bonham, Levi Bonham, Kayla Harp and Ali Kercheval, all of Bono; Olivia Campbell and Paige Carlyle, both of Brookland; Hailey Carr, Jesse Foster and Zoe Meyer, all of Lake City; and Nathan Belk, Mattea Cliff, Kaylen Doss, Abby Massey, Rainie Moser II, Tracie Petty, Sara Stevens and Tomilyn Sullinger, all of Jonesboro.
Cross County
Sarah Futrell of Cherry Valley and Molly Henson and Tyler Jones, both of Wynne.
Greene County
Ashlyn Apple and Kaitlyn Wicker, both of Paragould.
Lawrence County
Caroline Whitmire of Hoxie; Joel Marlow and Rebecca Simington, both of Imboden; Nick Powell of Lynn; Gabby Jones of Powhatan; Emma Howard of Strawberry; and Tate Anderson, Cassidy Clayton, Hailey Jensen and Maci Smelser, all of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi County
Quinn Crosskno, Rachel McKuin and Emma Weeks, all of Blytheville; Madison Bibbs and Alex Cole, both of Manila; and Zoe Warhurst of Osceola.
Randolph County
Michael Barnett, Rachel Burtman, Jared Erwin, Carlie Glenn, Kira Rogers, Logan Tharp and Kaitlyn White, all of Pocahontas.
Sharp County
Joe Hutchison of Cave City and Simeon Sapp of Hardy.
