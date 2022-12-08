WBU Board Recognizes Employees

WALNUT RIDGE — The Williams Baptist University Board of Trustees recently commended several WBU employees who have distinguished themselves in recent months.
Zane Wright and Gabriel Sitibaldi were honored as American Midwest Conference Coach of the Year in their respective sports of men’s golf and men’s soccer.
Dr. Charlotte Wheeless, chair of the Williams Teacher Education Program, was recognized for leading WBU to accreditation by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.
Dr. Ruth Provost, chair of the WBU Department of Psychology, was honored for her work leading the university’s efforts in its recent Higher Learning Commission accreditation visit.
The board also welcomed five new members to its ranks including Susan Shell Allison of Benton, LeAnn Caudle of Bentonville, Larry Singleton of Paragould, Blake Swindle of Benton and Amy Williams of Cabot.
Singleton has served previously on the WBU board, while the others are beginning their first terms. WBU board members are appointed by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention. In all, the Williams board is comprised of 24 trustees.
