WBU Board Recognizes Employees

Larry Singleton (from left), Amy Williams, LeAnn Caudle, Susan Shell Allison and Blake Swindle were welcomed on Dec. 6, at its regular meeting, to the Board of Trustees at Williams Baptist University.

WALNUT RIDGE — The Williams Baptist University Board of Trustees recently commended several WBU employees who have distinguished themselves in recent months.

Zane Wright and Gabriel Sitibaldi were honored as American Midwest Conference Coach of the Year in their respective sports of men’s golf and men’s soccer.