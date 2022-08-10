WBU receives $100,000 Williams Works donation

Tekla Research and Tekla CEO Dave Russell and his wife Debi presented checks totaling $100,000 to WBU President Stan Norman in July. $50,000 represented a donation from the company, which was matched by the couple. Pictured (front, from left) are Debi and Dave Rusell, Tekla CFO Beth Russell West, Norman, Williams Corner student managers, Sarah Smith and Madison Creasy; and (back) WBU students, Destin Rhodes, Josiah Weaver and Will Davis.

 Courtesy of WBU

WALNUT RIDGE — Tekla Research has made a major, matching gift to the Williams Works initiative at Williams Baptist University.

Tekla Chief Financial Officer Beth Russell West and CEO Dave Russell, both of Jonesboro, presented checks totaling $100,000 to WBU President Dr. Stan Norman in July.