WBU receives $4 M gift for new wellness center

An architectural rendering depicts the proposed J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation Wellness Center planned for the campus of Williams Baptist College in Walnut Ridge. The foundation has secured the naming rights to the facility with a $4 million dollar grant, the largest donation ever bestowed upon the university.

 Courtesy of WBU

WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University has announced that it has been selected for a $4 million gift from the Mabee Foundation, marking the largest donation ever bestowed upon the university.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation, and as part of the anniversary celebration and in honor of its founders, John and Lottie Mabee, its board of trustees chose WBU to receive a special grant of $4 million. This gift will secure the naming rights to construct a wellness center on the Williams campus to be designated as the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation Wellness Center.